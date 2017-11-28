Disability Pride this Sunday

Sunday 3 December is International day of People with Disability. From 7am – 7pm we’ll be covering many topics, from discrimination and violence against people with disability, to education and employment, benefits, wages and equal pay, communication and relationships, arts and music – everything and anything that gives voice to the rights and achievements of people with disability. This year we have an exhibition of photographs from previous Disability Day celebrations so come in to 3CR and see some wonderful images complete with poems, quotes and braille captions. Check out the program plan for the day here.