Digging deep in the 3CR archive

Black Gold is a 5-part series that digs deep through the 3CR archive to present ... Black Gold. We take listeners from the 1970s right through to the present day with a look at how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander broadcasters at 3CR covered some incredible community events and significant political struggles. We’ll attend a land rights meeting in 1978, celebrate the life of broadcaster Lisa Bellear, and hear about the successes of the campaign to save Northlands Secondary College. We’ll also reflect back on the anti-Bicentenary actions in 1988 and get up-to-date with the ongoing struggle for sovereignty and treaty. Tune in each Wednesday from 7-8am for Black Gold.

The Black Gold series was produced in the studios of 3CR Community Radio on Wurundjeri land in Fitzroy, Melbourne, by Kerri-Lee Harding, and assistant producer Corey Green. The series was financially supported by the Community Broadcasting Foundation. Contact Projects Coordinator Juliet Fox for more information.