Dig deep for the Gardening Radiothon

Coming up this Sunday 24 June is the Gardening Show Radiothon. 3CR Gardening Show has a cult following and the best environmentally-friendly gardening tips in Melbourne. Going strong for 27 years, the show makes waking up early on Sunday morning worthwhile. The program features an expert panel including Millie Ross, Stephen Ryan, and Gwen and Rodger Elliot and is produced by long-time 3CR volunteer Pam Vardy. Call this Sunday between 7.30 and 10am and donate, then join us at the station at 21 Smith St Fitzroy after the show, 10am til 12noon, to pick up your prizes, have a cuppa and say G'day! 03 9419 8377.