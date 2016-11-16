This Thursday 17 November, 6-6.30pm, 3CR's newest program Communication Mixdown casts a critical eye on the myriad ways in which we communicate with each other in our increasingly interconnected, multi-media platform world. Each week Jennifer Martin and John Langer will mix down the who, the what, the where, and the how of particular communication events, messages, trends and technologies, and then consider: what impacts and what consequences? They ask exactly whose voices are being heard in the cacophony of commentators, pundits, scholars, practitioners, activists and educators and explore what ‘new media’ means in creating or holding back social and political change.