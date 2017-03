In 2017 for IWD we bring you 24 hours of radio featuring the talent of women broadcasters that make up 3CR including transwomen, indigenous women, women of colour, queer women and women from different ages and abilities. This year we are celebrating with a special LIVE Wednesday Breakfast Show. Come down to the station at 21 Smith Street, Fitzroy, from 7 - 8.30am to be part of the live audience and to enjoy a light breakfast in the 3CR courtyard. Check out the program grid.