On 12 November 2017, Campaign for International Co-operation and Disarmament (CICD) will celebrate Bruce McPhie, Rev Richard Wootton and Heather Corry’s lives and achievements for peace and social justice. CICD will also celebrate 40 years of Alternative News broadcasting on 3CR. We invite you to help celebrate their achievements with us. Sunday 12 November, 1.30 to 5pm, Unitarian Peace Memorial Church, 110 Grey St, East Melbourne. More information and rsvps to Romina peacecentre@cicd.org.au