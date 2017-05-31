Burning Vinyl live at the Old Bar

Once again Matt Gleeson will be hosting Burning Vinyl from The Old Bar every Friday in June from 2pm. There will be bands, beers, mulled wine, an open fire and most of all we will be raising much needed funds to help keep the station on air. Kids welcome but please do keep an eye on them, The Old Bar is a very adult space. Check out the awesome line up! Friday 2 June: Trouble Peach and Georgia Smith. Friday 9 June: Ladie Dee and Ruby Soho. Friday 16 June: Lovers Of The Black Bird and Square Wave Ghost. Friday 23 June: Tim Maxwell (Grim Rhythm), Jim Lawrie and Cabin Inn . Friday 30 June: Root Rat, Michael Beach and Liam Linley. Support local and live music!