Come along to the launch of the Beyond the Bars 2017 CD - a double CD of highlights from this year's NAIDOC Week prison broadcasts. Join us upstairs at MAYSAR, 184 Gertrude St, Fitzroy, on Thursday the 2 November from 6 to 8 pm. The launch will feature a live panel discussion on Aboriginal incarceration, Q & A, and deadly music. Free CDs, snacks and drinks will be available. This is an alcohol free event, and has disability access.