Beyond the Bars 2017

3CR proudly presents Beyond the Bars coming to you in NAIDOC Week 2017. Beyond the Bars is a unique and one of a kind radio project giving a voice to brothers and sisters on the inside from Victorian prisons and correctional centres. Tune in to hear the deadly solid sounds coming to you directly from behind the bars.

Monday 3 July, 11-2pm, Dame Phyllis Frost Centre

Tuesday 4 July, 11-2pm, Barwon Prison

Wednesday 5 July, 12-2pm, Fulham Correctional Centre, 2-4pm, Middleton Prison

Thursday 6 July, 12-3pm, Port Phillip Prison

Friday 7 July, 11-2pm, Marngoneet Correctional Centre