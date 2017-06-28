Beyond the Bars 2017

3CR proudly presents Beyond the Bars coming to you in NAIDOC Week 2017. Beyond the Bars is a unique and one of a kind radio project giving a voice to brothers and sisters on the inside from Victorian prisons and correctional centres. Tune in to hear the deadly solid sounds coming to you directly from behind the bars.
Monday 3 July, 11-2pm, Dame Phyllis Frost Centre
Tuesday 4 July, 11-2pm, Barwon Prison
Wednesday 5 July, 12-2pm, Fulham Correctional Centre, 2-4pm, Middleton Prison
Thursday 6 July, 12-3pm, Port Phillip Prison
Friday 7 July, 11-2pm, Marngoneet Correctional Centre