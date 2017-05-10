Afrika Speaks Back

10th May 2017
Afrika Speaks Back
On Sunday 28 May the Pan Afrikan Poets Cafe presents Afrika Speaks Back, a pop up matinee of poetry, reggae and performance at Afro Hub, 727, Nicholson Street, North Carlton. From 2-5pm the live event will also be broadcast on 3CR, so join us for a transformative afternoon of celebration. Afrika Speaks Back is a free event, funded by the City of Yarra Community Grants Program, curated and hosted by Sista Zai Zanda and featuring renowned storyteller Alia Gabres and an incredible line up of new and emerging artists. Bookings are essential. Check out the Facebook page for details.

Photo caption: Afrika Speaks Back artists. Back Row (L-R, profile) Elizabeth Etta, Sha Gaze. Back Row (forward) Chido. Middle Row (L-R) Bella Universe, Ntombi Moyo, Christopher J Walker. Front Row: (L-R) Brownsugababe, Sista Zai Zanda. Produced by Ntombi Moyo, photographed by Ashlyn Farenden at The Photo Studio Australia. 

Topic 
Arts
Indigenous
Women