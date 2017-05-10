On Sunday 28 May
the Pan Afrikan Poets Cafe
presents Afrika Speaks Back, a pop up matinee of poetry, reggae and performance at Afro Hub, 727, Nicholson Street, North Carlton. From 2-5pm
the live event will also be broadcast on 3CR, so join us for a transformative afternoon of celebration. Afrika Speaks Back is a free event, funded by the City of Yarra Community Grants Program, curated and hosted by Sista Zai Zanda and featuring renowned storyteller Alia Gabres and an incredible line up of new and emerging artists. Bookings are essential. Check out the Facebook page
for details.Photo caption: Afrika Speaks Back artists. Back Row (L-R, profile) Elizabeth Etta, Sha Gaze. Back Row (forward) Chido. Middle Row (L-R) Bella Universe, Ntombi Moyo, Christopher J Walker. Front Row: (L-R) Brownsugababe, Sista Zai Zanda. Produced by Ntombi Moyo, photographed by Ashlyn Farenden at The Photo Studio Australia.