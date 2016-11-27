Access all areas! Disability Day 3 December

Saturday 3 December is International Day of People with Disability. Tune in for 12 hours of radical community radio, by, for and about People with Disability. Check the full program here. We'll meet activists and performers in the City of Yarra who are fighting for accessible and equal communities. We've got live music with Are You Looking At Me? and Let Your Freak Flag Fly, with performances from Eddie Ink and Ross de Vent. And tune in for special disability day editions of Stick Together, Solidarity Breakfast, Radioactive Show, Progressive Beats and much, much more. Access All Areas! 3CR, Saturday 3 December, 7.00am to 7.00pm.