3CR advocates for marriage equality

3CR is actively advocating for equality in the lead up to the national postal survey on same sex marriage. We provide a media space to enable progressive communities to voice ideas and build their power to create social change. As such we will not give airtime to the NO campaign on the basis that it prejudiced, homophobic and harmful to LGBTIQ+ people and our families.

We acknowledge that our community may hold different views on marriage as an institution, yet we stand in agreement that the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey is a political stunt, designed to circumvent the legitimate role of parliament, appeasing prejudiced and homophobic views in the process.

3CR will continue to advocate for equality in all areas - to do anything else would contravene our code of practice to not broadcast material that is likely to stereotype, incite, vilify, or perpetuate hatred against, or attempt to demean any person or group, on the basis of ethnicity, nationality, race, language, gender, sexuality, religion, age, physical or mental ability, occupation, cultural belief or political affiliation. At this particular time in our political climate we need to ensure that our LGBTIQ+ members, friends and colleagues know that 3CR is a safe space for all of our community.

For news and views from our LGBTIQ+ community tune in to Out of the Pan, Queering the Air, In Ya Face, and Intersections.