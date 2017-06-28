Each year The Boite and Music Sans Frontieres invite musicians and singers to donate 3 songs, in an acoustic concert at The Boite World Music Cafe, 1 Mark Street, North Fitzroy. Each year it’s a spectacularly creative and entertaining night of music that raises money for the 3CR Radiothon. In a year when significant music programs and broadcasters have been cut from national radio, the importance of shows like Music Sans Frontieres on broadcasters like 3CR cannot be overstated. It becomes harder and harder for local musicians to get a hearing! 3 Songs for 3CR is an opportunity to show support and ensure the healthy, ongoing life of Music Sans Frontieres on 3CR. Head here for more information and bookings.